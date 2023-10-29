95,800 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $97,920.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,824.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

