Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) vs. Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Head to Head Contrast

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -6,241.79% -332.11% -192.12% Elekta AB (publ) 6.49% 14.15% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aclarion and Elekta AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A Elekta AB (publ) 4 0 3 0 1.86

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and Elekta AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,000.00 44.59 -$7.07 million N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) $1.61 billion 1.59 $90.25 million $0.28 23.89

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Volatility & Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Aclarion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services. It also provides Elekta Studio, an image guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment; veterinary radiation therapy products; and Elekta Kaiku for personalized cancer care. In addition, the company offers stereotactic radiosurgery, such as Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for radiosurgeons; and Elekta Esprit. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

