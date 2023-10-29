Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter.

Air Canada last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.59.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

