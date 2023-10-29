Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.
Air Canada Stock Performance
AC stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
