Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $155.60 and a 12 month high of $247.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

