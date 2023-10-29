Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALFVY
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.