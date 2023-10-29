Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

