Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.