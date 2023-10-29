Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

