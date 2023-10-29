Alphabet Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

