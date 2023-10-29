Analysts Offer Predictions for Ooma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at JMP Securities issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ooma in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities analyst E. Suppiger anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. JMP Securities also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Ooma stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,606,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 232,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

