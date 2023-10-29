Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $21.62

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE RVLV opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $953.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

