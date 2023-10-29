Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $81.55

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.55.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,274 shares of company stock worth $9,233,847. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

