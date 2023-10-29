Analyzing Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adtalem Global Education and Gravitas Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Gravitas Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.45 billion 1.41 $93.36 million $2.27 22.02 Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.52 -$41.37 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 7.02% 12.72% 6.70% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

