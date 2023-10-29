Analyzing Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 3 7 0 2.70 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Angi and IDW Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Angi currently has a consensus target price of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 191.51%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -5.91% -7.59% -4.19% IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angi and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.89 billion 0.43 -$128.45 million ($0.20) -7.95 IDW Media $36.09 million 0.18 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.25

IDW Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Angi beats IDW Media on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

