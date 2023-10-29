Analyzing Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) and Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) and Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Babcock International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Dividends

Babcock International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Babcock International Group pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A $0.45 10.63 Energy Services of America $267.61 million N/A N/A $0.18 24.54

This table compares Babcock International Group and Energy Services of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Babcock International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock International Group and Energy Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Babcock International Group and Energy Services of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock International Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babcock International Group currently has a consensus target price of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,900.00%. Given Babcock International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Babcock International Group is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

Summary

Babcock International Group beats Energy Services of America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.