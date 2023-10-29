Analyzing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -22.27% -18.22% -2.59% Pagaya Technologies -26.78% -11.21% -7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.20 -$77.74 million ($6.87) -0.80 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.06 -$302.32 million ($0.29) -3.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.88, suggesting that its share price is 688% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 43.89%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 199.11%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Oportun Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

