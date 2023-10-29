APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in APA were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.