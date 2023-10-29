Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

