Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $77.52 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.