Atb Cap Markets Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $39.60 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

