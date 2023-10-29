ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of ATNI opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. ATN International has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

