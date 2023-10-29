AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,271 shares of company stock worth $4,977,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AN opened at $130.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

