Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

AVNS opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.16. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $834.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,614,000 after buying an additional 109,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,329,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.