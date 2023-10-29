Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Azul

Azul Price Performance

Azul stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 775,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.