Bank of America Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.75.

F5 Stock Down 1.1 %

FFIV opened at $149.77 on Thursday. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $146,194.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $347,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

