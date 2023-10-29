Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,151,679 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Shell worth $243,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

