Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 52,345 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.88% of CACI International worth $223,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CACI International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $39,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,280.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $318.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.15. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.09.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

