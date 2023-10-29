Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Equity Residential worth $199,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after buying an additional 6,776,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $63,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

