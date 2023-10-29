Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Church & Dwight worth $191,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

