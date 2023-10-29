Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $211,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.