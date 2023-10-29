Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of United Rentals worth $205,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $399.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.43. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

