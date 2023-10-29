Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $185.04 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Ventas worth $185,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

