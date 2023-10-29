Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $200.78 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Graco worth $200,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

