Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $207.76 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648,945 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 139,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of eBay worth $207,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

