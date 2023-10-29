Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $221.01 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Quanta Services worth $221,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PWR opened at $164.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

