Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $236.22 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Keysight Technologies worth $236,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $197,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.