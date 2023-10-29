Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of AvalonBay Communities worth $209,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.76.

AVB opened at $162.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

