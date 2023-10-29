Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.35% of RenaissanceRe worth $224,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.53 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

