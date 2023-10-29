Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 243,964 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Stellantis worth $185,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

