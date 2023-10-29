Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Darden Restaurants worth $195,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

