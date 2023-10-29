Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Xylem worth $185,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

XYL opened at $88.17 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

