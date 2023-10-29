Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of CBRE Group worth $190,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

