Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 731,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Enbridge worth $184,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ENB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

