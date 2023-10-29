Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,575 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Cheniere Energy worth $208,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

