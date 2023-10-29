Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 148,561 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Consolidated Edison worth $248,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ED opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

