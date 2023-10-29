Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,966,319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,531,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,966,319 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of Exxon Mobil worth $5,097,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

