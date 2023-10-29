Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,091 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of STERIS worth $193,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STE opened at $209.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.09. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.63 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

