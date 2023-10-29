Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,417 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Eversource Energy worth $213,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

