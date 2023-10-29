Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 234,384 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Kroger worth $237,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

KR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

