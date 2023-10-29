Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,101 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Dover worth $203,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

