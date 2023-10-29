Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,216 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $183,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $405.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.04. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

